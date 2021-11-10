Government: 52 Black Districts as of Next Monday

Bratislava, November 10 (TASR) – The Government decided on Wednesday that a total of 52 districts will be considered ‘black’ (a third-degree warning) according to the COVID-19 automaton as of next Monday (November 15), while 19 will be treated as ‘dark red’ (a second-degree warning) and eight districts as ‘red’ (a first-degree warning).

The list of red districts will include the following: Bratislava I – V, Dunajská Streda, Komárno and Šaľa.

The dark red districts will be as follows: Dolný Kubín, Galanta, Hlohovec, Malacky, Myjava, Nitra, Pezinok, Prešov, Prievidza, Revúca, Rožňava, Ružomberok, Sabinov, Senec, Skalica, Trenčín, Trnava, Žilina and Zlaté Moravce.

The list of black districts will include the following: Bánovce nad Bebravou, Banská Bystrica, Banská Štiavnica, Bardejov, Brezno, Bytča, Čadca, Detva, Gelnica, Humenné, Ilava, Kežmarok, Košice I – IV, Košice-okolie, Krupina, Kysucké Nové Mesto, Levice, Levoča, Liptovský Mikuláš, Lučenec, Martin, Medzilaborce, Michalovce, Námestovo, Nové Mesto nad Váhom, Nové Zámky, Partizánske, Piešťany, Poltár, Poprad, Považská Bystrica, Púchov, Rimavská Sobota, Senica, Snina, Sobrance, Spišská Nová Ves, Stará Ľubovňa, Stropkov, Svidník, Topoľčany, Trebišov, Turčianske Teplice, Tvrdošín, Veľký Krtíš, Vranov nad Topľou, Žarnovica, Žiar nad Hronom and Zvolen.