Government Approves Extension of State of Emergency by 40 More Days

Bratislava, March 17 (TASR) – The Government on Wednesday decided to extend the state of emergency in Slovakia by 40 more days in reaction to the effects of the pandemic in the country, Vice-premier Veronika Remisova (For the People) told TASR on the same day, adding that the extension was approved by consensus.

Following the meeting of the Pandemic Commission on Tuesday (March 16), Finance Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO), who has also been tasked with managing the Health Ministry, said that there is an unambiguous accord on the extension of the state of emergency among experts. However, Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) representatives refrained from voting on the issue at the commission’s meeting, as they haven’t heard sufficient arguments in favour of this measure there, said SaS leader Richard Sulik. However, before the Cabinet session he assured that SaS ministers will vote for the extension if they hear sufficient arguments at the session.

The state of emergency was going to end on March 19. Now when the government okayed its repeated extension by 40 more days, it still has to be approved by Parliament no more than 20 days after the extension comes into effect.