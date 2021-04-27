Government Approves Extension of State of Emergency by Another 30 Days

Bratislava, April 27 (TASR) – The state of emergency will be extended by another 30 days, the Government decided at its online session held late on Monday (April 26) evening.

According to the Government resolution, the night-time curfew will be start an hour later at 9 p.m. as of April 29.

The Government’s Pandemic Commission recommended extending the state of emergency on Monday afternoon. The commission added that it considers it appropriate to suspend regular testing for COVID-19 at schools and to replace it with ‘intervention’ testing that would accompany testing in districts that are considered ‘black’ according to the COVID-19 automaton. [No district has been designated black for two weeks now. – ed. note]

The state of emergency was supposed to end on April 28, and even after the Government okayed another extension, it still has to be approved by Parliament no more than 20 days after coming into effect.

The Government declared the state of emergency on September 30, 2020 – for 45 days as of October 1. Subsequently, the Government has extended it several times, most recently by 40 days as of March 20.