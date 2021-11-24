Government Declares State of Emergency in Slovakia for 90 Days

Bratislava, November 24 (TASR) – The Government has declared a state of emergency in Slovakia for 90 days as of Thursday (November 25) in response to the situation concerning the COVID-19 epidemic.



A curfew for two weeks will be introduced as well, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said following the Government session on Wednesday.

The curfew will be in place as of Thursday, with the exception from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. The Government also approved several exemptions to the curfew, said Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky (an OLaNO nominee). These include the purchase of essential necessities in the nearest store (food, medicine, drugstore goods, footwear, animal feed, fuel, newspapers), essential services (sale of packaged food, banks, insurance companies, car repair shops and MOT test stations, dry cleaners, e-shop outlets, key services, opticians, mobile phone services, spas for health reasons). An exemption will also be trips to and from work with a confirmation from the employer. According to Lengvarsky, the Government strongly recommends home office.

The journey to and from COVID-19 vaccination and testing, or the journey to kindergartens and schools, is also an exemption to the curfew. Children can be accompanied. People will also be able to go to natural surroundings within their district.

An exemption will also be a trip for the purpose of caring for livestock, walking dogs and cats within 500 metres from one’s residence. The curfew will not apply to health care or travel for the purpose of caring for a close person. Exemptions also apply to funerals, marriages and baptisms.

“We need to get together as a society. The situation is serious,” said the premier, adding that uniting is important between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, between the coalition and the opposition, and in society as a whole.

Last time a state of emergency was declared in Slovakia was from October 1, 2020 to May 14 this year.