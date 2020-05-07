Government Extends Temporary Resumption of Border Checks Until May 27

Bratislava, May 7 (TASR) – The temporary resumption of checks on Slovakia’s internal borders within the Schengen area has been extended until the end of May, as the Government on Thursday approved the extension of border controls with Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Poland, and at international airports as of Friday (May 8) to May 27, 2020.



The second extension of the deadline for renewed checks is related to the measures taken in connection with the novel coronavirus outbreak. The decision also includes a list of border crossings at which it is possible to cross Slovak borders during the this period.