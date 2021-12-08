Government Passes Update of Coronavirus-related Measures

Bratislava, December 8 (TASR) – The Government approved an update of anti-pandemic measures at its session on Wednesday, Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky (an OLaNO nominee) announced on the same day.



In line with the updated measures, shops and churches will open in the OP (vaccinated and those who have recovered from coronavirus) mode as of Friday (December 10). The number of customers in shops will be limited according to the outlet’s size.

The OTP (vaccinated, tested and those who have recovered from coronavirus) mode will apply on long-distance buses and on trains. Students of grades five to nine of elementary schools and secondary school students will switch to remote education as of Monday (December 13).

Visits to loved ones won’t be allowed during Christmas, the measure is to last until January 9, 2022.

In addition to all shops, basic human body care services as well as ski resorts, lifts and open cable cars will be opened in the OP mode as of Friday. Enclosed cable cars can be opened to a maximum of 25 percent of capacity subject to ventilation and disinfection.

People will also be allowed to go to church, with a maximum of 30 people or one person per 25 square metres. Fitness centres will also open, either for a maximum of six people or one person per 25 square metres.

Hotels and boarding houses can open in the OP mode as of December 25. They will be allowed to jointly accommodate members of one household, guests will have available wellness and food delivery to the room. It will be possible accommodate oneself only with a negative test.

The threshold value at which Minister Lengvarsky would propose that the Government should tighten measures will be 3,800 people admitted to hospitals with COVID-19.