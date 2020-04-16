Government Still without Manifesto, Deadline Approaching Rapidly

Bratislava, April 16 (TASR) – Igor Matovic’s (OLaNO) cabinet, which has been in power for almost four weeks now, still hasn’t presented its Manifesto to Parliament, with the 30-day constitutional deadline approaching rapidly, TASR learnt on Thursday.



Vice-Premier for Investment and Informatisation Veronika Remisova (For the People) on Thursday told TASR that the document is being “finalised”.

Matovic’s government was appointed by President Zuzana Caputova on March 21. The cabinet originally planned to draw up the Manifesto by April 13, but it missed the date, without setting a new one.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Chairman Boris Kollar (We Are Family) indicated that the Manifesto might be presented to Parliament for approval on Monday, April 20 – which is the very last day possible.

Finance Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) said on Thursday that the Manifesto will be presented on time, while the current delay is down to the coronavirus.