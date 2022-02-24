Gov’t Allocates Up to 1,500 Soldiers Each Day to Help Protect Eastern Border

Bratislava, February 24 (TASR) – Police patrols and the number of military troops maintaining control of Slovakia’s eastern border will be strengthened, as the Government at its special online session on Thursday approved a proposal to allocate up to 1,500 soldiers per day to help protect the state border in connection with the security situation in Ukraine.

The measure should be in effect until December 31, 2022.

“Soldiers will be deployed to join police patrols at border crossings on the external border with Ukraine according to need and current developments in the situation. They will carry out border supervision on the so-called green border with Ukraine and perform other tasks, mainly in connection with a possible influx of a large number of refugees into Slovakia,” stated the Defence and Interior Ministries in the submitted proposal.