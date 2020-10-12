Gov’t: Ban on Gatherings of More Than Six People in Force as of Tuesday

Bratislava, October 12 (TASR) – A ban on gatherings of more than six people will come into force in Slovakia as of Tuesday (October 13), according to a decision made by the Government at its special session on Monday.

he reason for this move is a deterioration in the coronavirus situation in the country. The only exception will be for people living within a single household.

“In this situation we realise the need to reduce mobility and social contacts between people in places where this isn’t necessary,” said Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) following a meeting of the Government’s Central Crisis Management Team on Sunday (October 11). He added that people will still be able to go to work and school, but other activities must be limited to a minimum.

Under the current state of emergency declared in response to a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, the Government can, to the necessary extent and for the necessary time, restrict or ban exercising the right to peaceful gatherings or make public gatherings conditional on permission.

Stricter measures to combat novel coronavirus were adopted in Slovakia on Sunday. As of Monday, secondary schools are switching to remote education. As of Thursday (October 15), the obligation to wear face masks outdoors and a ban on mass events will come into force. Restaurants will only be able to serve packaged food, and consumers will only be able to eat the food outdoors. Fitness and wellness centres, aquaparks, swimming pools and saunas will be closed. Food and drug stores will have to earmark special shopping hours for pensioners. The number of people in shops and in shopping centres will be limited.

According to Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO), the stricter rules will be in effect until the seven-day median for new cases per day drops below 500. Meanwhile, he stressed that Slovakia is trying to apply the final emergency brake, and, if this doesn’t work, Slovakia can expect a lockdown like the one in Israel.