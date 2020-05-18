Gov’t Office: Smart Quarantine Not in Use Yet, App Must Be Tested

Bratislava, May 18 (TASR) – The public can’t yet use the ‘smart quarantine’ designed as an alternative to compulsory quarantine in state facilities for Slovaks returning abroad, as the related app will only be officially launched after tests are completed, the Government Office announced on Monday.



The Government Office was reacting to a number of requests filed by Slovaks at border crossings.

“The public isn’t included in internal testing,” stated the Government Office.

The Presidential Palace earlier in the day reported that President Zuzana Caputova signed the related law back on Friday, after it had been swiftly debated and approved in Parliament.

Several people have complained about compulsory quarantine at state facilities, with many claiming that they actually caught coronavirus there. Meanwhile, the governing coalition in comments on the bill stated that smart quarantine will free up state facilities and hundreds of police officers, firefighters and other staff.