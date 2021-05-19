Gov’t: Two Districts Remain Dark Red, First Two to Be Yellow as of Next Monday

Bratislava, May 19 (TASR) – Not a single district will be coloured black in the COVID-automaton as of next Monday (May 24), while two districts will remain dark red, 11 will be medium red, 44 light red and 13 orange, while two yellow districts will appear for the first time, the Government decided on Wednesday.

Myjava and Sobrance will remain dark red.

The following districts will be medium red: Banska Stiavnica, Bardejov, Brezno, Krupina, Kysucke Nove Mesto, Presov, Revuca, Ruzomberok, Sabinov, Skalica and Turcianske Teplice.

These districts will be light red: Banovce nad Bebravou, Banska Bystrica, Bytca, Cadca, Detva, Dolny Kubin, Galanta, Gelnica, Humenne, Ilava, Kezmarok, Komarno, Kosice I-IV, Kosice-okolie, Levice, Levoca, Lucenec, Malacky, Martin, Medzilaborce, Michalovce, Namestovo, Nove Mesto nad Vahom, Pezinok, Piestany, Poltar, Poprad, Povazska Bystrica, Puchov, Rimavska Sobota, Senica, Snina, Spisska Nova Ves, Stara Lubovna, Stropkov, Svidnik, Trebisov, Trencin, Trnava, Tvrdosin, Velky Krtis, Vranov nad Toplou, Zilina and Zvolen. The following districts will be orange: Bratislava I-V, Dunajska Streda, Liptovsky Mikulas, Nitra, Nove Zamky, Partizanske, Prievidza, Roznava, Sala, Senec, Zarnovica, Ziar nad Hronom and Zlate Moravce.

The two yellow districts will be Hlohovec and Topolcany.