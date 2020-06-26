Groehling: Kollar’s Degree Can’t Be Taken Away, So We Want to Change Law

Bratislava, June 26 (TASR) – It isn’t possible to withdraw the academic degree from Parliamentary Chair Boris Kollar (We Are Family) under current legislation, Education Minister Branislav Groehling (Freedom and Solidarity/SaS) stated on Friday, adding that he therefore wants to change the law in the future, TASR learnt from the Education, Science, Research and Sport Ministry’s press department on the same day.



“He [Kollar] can’t give up his degree and it can’t be taken away on the basis of current legislation, and that’s why we want to change it,” said the education minister, commenting on the suspicions of Kollar’s plagiarism. At the same time, however, he claims that taking away degrees is generally a very difficult topic, and he rather thinks that a “very distinct line” should be drawn on the basis of which rules would be set for the future. From the political point of view, Groehling thinks that the decision is currently up to MPs and individual caucuses in Parliament.