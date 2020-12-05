Groehling: Only Schools with Mass Testing to Be Allowed to Reopen

Bratislava, December 5 (TASR) – Several schools in Slovakia have joined this weekend ‘pilot testing’ of pupils, parents and school staff for coronavirus as a pre-condition for reopening, with schools organising the testing themselves.

If a particular school doesn’t organise the testing, it won’t be allowed to reopen and it will instead have to stay with online education, according to Education Minister Branislav Groehling (Freedom and Solidarity/SaS).

Groehling pointed out that the Public Health Authority and the Government have released a decree and a resolution, respectively, stipulating conditions for the reopening of schools engaged in the mass testing. Meanwhile, other schools will be dealt with in other documents due to be released next week.

At the same time the minister wants to engage in talks with associations of municipalities concerning rules for the reopening of schools after the Christmas holidays.