Half of Adult Slovak Population Now Vaccinated, President Thanks Them

Bratislava, August 12 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova on Thursday thanked the people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in reaction to information published by the Health Ministry earlier in the day that 50 percent of the adult Slovak population, or over 2.3 million people, have now been inoculated with at least the first vaccine dose.

The president pointed to the benefits of vaccination for the whole of society. “Vaccinated people represent a lower risk in terms of spreading the virus, they won’t burden hospitals with demanding treatment for COVID patients and they’ll help us to avoid the harshest restrictive measures, thereby enabling our economy, services, sports and culture to function even during the coming third wave of the pandemic,” stated the head of state.

Caputova noted the claims of virologists that sooner or later everyone will gain immunity, but people have the choice of obtaining this by vaccination or by catching COVID-19, “even at the price of the loss of lives and serious health consequences for many fellow citizens”.