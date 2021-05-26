Health Minister Tasked to Put Sputnik V in Use by June 7

Bratislava, May 26 (TASR) – The Government on Wednesday commissioned Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky (an OLaNO nominee) with allowing vaccination with the Sputnik V vaccine as of June 7.

The minister is expected to release binding guidelines that will ensure that everyone who is vaccinated with the jab will be immediately supervised by a doctor if they develop potential adverse effects.

“There’s still a considerable number of people who claim that they want to be vaccinated only with Sputnik V,” read the materials approved by the Government.

Laboratory tests carried out as of April 16 showed that the vaccine complied with all specifications of the manufacturer’s documentation in all examined parameters. “The satisfactory results of the specific activity confirmed that the vaccine causes the required immunity response,” read the materials.

The health minister stated not long ago that he was in favour of using the vaccine after it is approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). However, he’s also aware of the fact that there are people who will only accept Sputnik V, and his ministry’s aim is to increase the vaccination rate. According to the minister, the safety of the vaccine needn’t be questioned.