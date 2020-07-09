Health Ministry: Spread of Coronavirus in Slovakia Still under Control

Bratislava, July 9 (TASR) – The spread of coronavirus infection in Slovakia is still under control, the Health Ministry stated on Thursday in reaction to the 53 new cases registered on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, regional public health offices have contained local outbreaks and set up anti-epidemic measures. The ministry at the same time noted that it’s keeping an eye on the situation and that it will keep the public up to date.

Despite these assurances, Prime Minister Igor Matovic has stated on Facebook in the meantime that the new cases are “too much for us to keep relying on the public’s responsibility, unfortunately”.

Of the new cases, 14 were recorded in Presov region, 12 in Kosice region, 11 in Bratislava region, ten in Zilina region, three in Trnava region, two in Nitra region and a single new case in Trencin region. The newly infected people include 31 men and 22 women. The ministry noted that the oldest newly infected person is 89, while the youngest is only twelve months old.