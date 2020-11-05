Health Ministry: Untested in Round 1 of Mass Testing Not Allowed for Round 2

Bratislava, November 5 (TASR) – People who didn’t take part in the first round of the countrywide testing for the coronavirus last weekend won’t be allowed to go for the repeated mass testing, which is due in many districts this coming weekend, the Health Ministry announced on Thursday.

The ministry said that these people are obliged to remain in self-isolation for ten days. However, the Government in the meantime extended the curfew until November 14, meaning that people without a negative test for the coronavirus will be banned from moving freely outside their residence, with some exemptions, even after their self-isolation expires, each day except for a period between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.

If people without a certificate from the first round of the mass testing want to get tested with a PCR test, they can go for it without punishment even during the ten-day self-isolation.