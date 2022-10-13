Heger Calls on Public to Stop Spreading Hatred in Light of Capital Shooting

Bratislava, October 13 (TASR) – Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) has called on the public to stop spreading hatred, urging politicians and all publicly exposed figures, including those on social networks, to consider their words.



Heger stressed that two innocent people were shot dead in Bratislava on Wednesday only because they were part of the LGBTI+ community.

Pointing to the Constitution and the guarantee of basic human rights for all without distinction, Heger called the tragic incident an unacceptable crossing of a red line.

“This doesn’t belong in Slovakia, … we must nip it in the bud. And the bud here is every word we utter,” said Heger.

The premier noted that he contacted Slovak Intelligence Service (SIS) chief Michal Alac early on Thursday morning to schedule a meeting at which he’ll inquire whether the intelligence service was monitoring the shooter on the internet and how it proceeded if it was.

Heger stressed that homosexuals have the right to live in a democratic country, and they should be able to do so freely, in peace and with acceptance.

Addressing information that the shooter allegedly threatened to target even him personally, Heger said that he doesn’t fear for his life. Nevertheless, he confirmed that the shooter had taken selfies in front of the block of apartments in which he lives.