Heger: Government Thoroughly Dealing with Issue of Increased Energy Charges

Bratislava, October 1 (TASR) – Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) claimed on Friday following a meeting with Economy Minister Richard Sulik (SaS) and the head of the Office for the Regulation of Network Industries (URSO) that the Government is thoroughly dealing with the situation concerning increased energy prices and has it under control.

“Today, I invited Economy Minister Richard Sulik and URSO chairman Andrej Juris to the Government Office. They informed me that electricity and gas prices for households will be at a similar level as in 2019 and 2020. We are returning to the prices set by the governments of Robert Fico and Peter Pellegrini,” explained Heger.

The prime minister remarked in this regard that he finds it extremely inconsiderate towards the public when the opposition tries to score political points by bringing the issue of hikes in energy charges up. “There’s a plenty of electricity and gas and the state can effectively dampen the turbulence on the global markets,” claimed the premier.