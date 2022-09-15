Heger: I Beg Our Lady of Sorrows to Keep Constant Patronage over Slovakia

Bratislava, September 15 (TASR) – Following the Mass of the national pilgrimage marking the Feast of Our Lady of Sorrows, the patroness of Slovakia, in Sastin-Straze on Thursday, which he personally attended, Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) stated on his Facebook account that he begs the Sorrowful Mother in his prayers to keep constant patronage over Slovakia and Slovaks in these difficult times.

At the same time, the prime minister claimed that he prays for Slovaks to express love for one another. “So that we’ll believe in humanity, respect and goodness. That we’ll show solidarity, especially at a time when war is raging in a neighboring country,” wrote Heger, adding that the public should have hope that even in pain and fear one can find the strength to change things for the better.

“For centuries, the story of one woman has taught us to approach life with humility and to respond to hatred with love and patience. That doesn’t mean that we should accept evil,” the prime minister remarked, explaining that “we should be a light in the darkness”.