Heger: Minority Government Can Continue with Reforms as Well

Bratislava, September 22 (TASR) – Speaking on Radio Expres’s Brano Zavodsky Live show on Thursday, Premier Eduard Heger (OLaNO) stated that a minority government can continue with reforms as well.

“Regardless of the fact whether it is a minority or majority government, it can implement this,” he said, pointing to reforms that already have been approved by Parliament. According to him, Parliament is needed to approve legislation, but subsequent implementation of reforms is carried out by the government.

Heger stated that the minority Government doesn’t have a majority guaranteed, so he can’t say with whom he will continue to govern. “The priorities are Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), Tomas Valasek and Miroslav Kollar,” he added.

He didn’t say whether he’s already submitted the name of the new education minister to President Zuzana Caputova. He intends to wait until she returns from the United States. He refused to engage in any speculation about names.

At the same time, Heger stated that the amendment to Section 363 of the Penal Code is in the hands of Parliamentary Chair Boris Kollar (We Are Family), who can veto a second reading. “The We Are Family party has said clearly that it will veto this,” said Heger.