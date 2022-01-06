Heger Outlines His Priorities for 2022

Bratislava, January 6 (TASR) – Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) stated on his Facebook account on Thursday that his priorities in 2022 will be fighting corruption and pushing through reforms, along with an effort to introduce more unity into the battle against the pandemic.

“I consider it crucial to continue the honest fight to cleanse Slovakia of corruption and injustice over the new year,” he wrote, encouraging all honest investigators, judges, prosecutors and civil servants in the fight for justice. “Don’t give up, you have my full support, and I believe that together we’ll restore public trust in the rule of law,” he added.

Heger will also aim to push through reforms in an effort to move the country forward. “We’ll get nowhere without changing the system and way in which our society works. I know that you too don’t want to live in a country from which our children leave to study or work abroad because they don’t find any suitable opportunities here,” Heger noted.

As for unity in combating the pandemic, Heger claimed that he’ll call on the opposition and extra-parliamentary parties to depoliticise this issue and “finally join forces”. “Let’s do it in the interests of protecting the health and lives of the population and at the same time with the lowest possible losses in the economy, education, culture and sport,” he said.

Last but not least, the premier stated that he’s also aware of the importance of restoring respect and dignity to the dialogue among society. In this vein, he called for tolerance and for people to listen to each other. “I’m convinced that by cultivating a culture of respect we’ll become more resilient to any crisis because we’ll be more cohesive as a society,” he remarked.