Heger Receives Invitation to Meet Caputova to Discuss Current Political Crisis

Bratislava, July 11 (TASR) – Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) received an invitation to a meeting from President Zuzana Caputova, Government Office’s press and information department told TASR on Monday, adding that he plans to meet her.



“The prime minister has received an invitation and is planning a meeting with the president; we’ll communicate the exact date after it has been set,” said the Government Office.

At a discussion at the Pohoda multi-genre festival on Saturday (July 9), the head of state said she wants to meet Premier Heger in connection with the current political crisis, being interested in how the proper functioning of constitutional bodies will be ensured.

The dispute within the coalition has intensified again after Parliament overrode the president’s veto regarding the anti-inflation measures sponsored by Finance Minister and OLaNO leader Igor Matovic.

The Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party withdrew from the coalition agreement last week. It expects a new one to be agreed by the end of August, reworked on the basis of the current political situation. It also demands Matovic’s resignation. However, OLaNO stands behind Matovic, refusing his departure from the Government. SaS wants to present its demands to the premier this week. If they aren’t met, its ministers will tender their resignations.