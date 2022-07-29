Heger: SaS Determined to Topple Another Government

Bratislava, July 29 (TASR) – The Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party has announced to the public that it’s determined to topple another anti-graft, pro-reform and pro-European government, Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) has stated in reaction on SaS’s press conference on Friday, adding that he considers such a move to be “party egoism”.

Earlier in the day, SaS reported at its press conference that recent OLaNO caucus defector Juraj Krupa has joined its own caucus in Parliament. At the same time, SaS chief Richard Sulik announced that a new coalition agreement will be negotiated on behalf of his party by a team consisting of him personally, plus Justice Minister Maria Kolikova and Education Minister Branislav Groehling. The team is only allowed to agree to a coalition agreement indicating that Finance Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) will not be a member of the Government.

In line with SaS’s ultimatum, SaS ministers will tender their resignations on August 31 if Matovic doesn’t resign or isn’t dismissed by then.