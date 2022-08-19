Heger to Table Changes to Coalition Agreement in Hope That SaS Will Step Back

Bratislava, August 19 (TASR) – Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) has reported that he’s set to propose changes to the coalition agreement at the planned meeting to address the coalition crisis on Saturday, noting that the coalition’s two years in power have shown things that could be set in a better way.

Heger stated that Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) initiated the process of revising the coalition agreement a few weeks ago, but he hasn’t received any specific proposals for changes from the party yet. “On Saturday, I will come up with specific proposals that I’d like to discuss with the coalition partners,” said Heger, remarking that the coalition agreement should be fine-tuned to reflect the Government’s experience so far.

The premier noted that Slovakia needs a stable government in view of the unprecedented challenges that the country is facing. “We have many good projects in the pipeline, but in order to implement them, individual ministries must work without a break,” he said.

According to the prime minister, this will be the biggest factor in the discussions on Saturday. “I believe that SaS will be willing to take a step back and will be able to continue cooperating within the existing four-party coalition in the autumn,” he added.