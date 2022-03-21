Heger: Two Years of Honest and Tough Fight for Slovakia’s Integrity

Bratislava, March 21 (TASR) – This has been the most challenging two years for a government in Slovakia’s modern history, said Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) when marking the halfway point of the electoral term of the current government, pointing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the preparation of a recovery plan, steps to cleanse Slovakia of corruption and the war in Ukraine.



The premier spoke about two years of an honest and demanding struggle for the character of Slovakia.

“The next term will be crucial in terms of whether we return to a government of corruption and decline or continue to move forward,” said the prime minister, stressing that the incumbent Cabinet replaced a government riddled with corruption scandals, the wasting of public finances, reform stagnation and, last but not least, full of concessions to “our people”.

The premier stated that in fighting the pandemic, the Government has done everything it can to protect lives, the economy and jobs. During the pandemic, it also tried to push through the first positive changes in the form of legislative measures and reforms.

“We were one of the first countries to hand over a quality recovery and resilience plan to the European Commission. After more than 12 years in the reform doldrums, we managed to push through a key health-care reform, a reform optimising the hospital network, and via a reform of national parks we enhanced the protection of our precious nature,” remarked Heger.

Heger can also see the first results in Slovakia’s purge of corruption. “As an anti-corruption government, we’ve untied the hands of our law-enforcement bodies, standing up for honest investigators, prosecutors and judges,” he said.

In connection with the war in Ukraine, he declared that the Government “is definitely on the side of the good and is making responsible decisions”. “Whether this is towards its citizens, who are of paramount importance to it, or clear attitudes that we also communicate within the European Union and NATO,” he added.