Heger: Vaccination Fastest Way Out of Pandemic

Bratislava, April 24 (TASR) – Vaccination is the fastest way to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic within a relatively short period of time in the current situation, Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) stated in a speech on RTVS on Saturday evening, asking Slovaks to make use of this option.

“Join the one million Slovaks who’ve already been vaccinated,” said Heger, remarking that when the pandemic began, people were desperately longing for a vaccine that would allow life all around the world to go back to normal.

The prime minister noted that he believes that the scenario in which Slovaks managed to fend off the first wave of the pandemic via a joint effort will be repeated. He’s convinced that the country will eventually beat the pandemic in this manner thanks to vaccination, and this time it’ll be defeated definitively.