Bratislava, July 3 (TASR) – House Chair Boris Kollar (We Are Family) tested positive for COVID-19, labour minister Milan Krajniak (We Are Family) announced on Sunday.

Kollar took an antigen test.

“He feels okay, but didn’t wish to endanger RTVS employees until he gets a negative PCR test,” claimed Krajniak, who stood in for Kollar on RTVS’s political talk show ‘Five Minutes to Twelve’.