House Committee Recommends Peter Kovarik for Post of Police President

Bratislava, January 25 (TASR) – The parliamentary defence and security committee has recommended Peter Kovarik for the post of Police Corps president, TASR learnt on Monday.



Committee members voted in this fashion following the hearing of candidates on Monday. In addition to Kovarik, commander of the Police Corps’ anti-terror unit Stefan Hamran ran for the office. The police chief should be appointed by Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OLaNO).

Kovarik received support from ten lawmakers, whereas six voted for Hamran. In both cases, one lawmaker didn’t vote and the rest chose to abstain. Committee chair Juraj Krupa (OLaNO) declared that it was a close vote, which in and of itself served as evidence that there had been no deal within the coalition on any name.

The post of Police Corps President became vacant in the wake of Milan Lucansky’s resignation. Peter Kovarik has served as interim police chief since September 2020.

The Police Corps President is elected to a four-year tenure with a maximum of two tenures.