House Passes Bill Allowing Gov’t to Extend State of Emergency Beyond 90 Days

Bratislava, December 28 (TASR) – Slovakia’s Parliament on Monday passed a constitutional law allowing the Government to extend the state of emergency beyond 90 days repeatedly by 40 days.

The constitutional bill, which was discussed in a fast-tracked mode, was approved with the votes of 91 MPs out of 94 present.

Each extension of the state of emergency will need approval by Parliament within 20 days of it coming into force.

The constitutional bill also allows the Government to impose on the public unlimited forced stays in their dwellings. Apart from that, the Government will also be allowed to impose work duty on members of the public and force them to accommodate evacuated people.