House Passes Financial Reward for Vaccinated Seniors

Bratislava, December 9 (TASR) – People over 60 years of age will be eligible for a financial reward for vaccination, as Parliament on Thursday passed an amendment to the law on some extraordinary financial measures related to the spread of the coronavirus infection.

The elderly will receive the reward in cash and will be able to use the funds as they wish.

Ninety-seven of the 138 lawmakers present for the vote backed the proposal. OLaNO, We Are Family and all but four Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) MPs voted for the proposal, along with those from the opposition Voice-SD party. MPs Jozef Simko, Jana Zitnanska, Alexandra Pivkova, Miriam Sutekova, Jan Kroslak and Juraj Seliga voted for the proposal as well. The opposition Smer-SD party refrained from voting, while the far-right LSNS was against, as were defectors from LSNS.

The original intention was to provide seniors with €500 vouchers bound to specific purposes, such as spending in hotels and restaurants.

In line with the approved version, a financial reward of €300 will be provided to seniors over 60 who register for the third booster shot by the end of the year and undergo vaccination by January 15, 2022.

A financial reward of €200 will be provided to the elderly who were given the second shot after June 30, or register for the second jab by the end of this year and are inoculated by January 15, 2022. Finally, a financial reward of €200 will also apply to seniors who received the first show after November 25, or register themselves for it by the end of the year and get the first jab by January 15, 2022.

The financial reward will apply only to seniors vaccinated in Slovakia.