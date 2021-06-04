Interior Minister Mikulec Sees No Reason to Step Down

Bratislava, June 4 (TASR) – Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OLaNO) said on Friday that he sees no reason to resign from his post when the Government is keeping to what it declared it would do before the election and the law-enforcement authorities are unveiling a criminal network at the highest state levels.

Mikulec was reacting to a call by the extra-parliamentary Voice-SD party, which several Independent MPs belong to. Opposition Smer-SD leader Robert Fico wants to initiate a no-confidence motion in Mikulec as well. The calls for his resignation came in connection with the situation in the security forces and following the detention of head of the Interior Ministry’s Internal Affairs Inspectorate Adrian Szabo on Thursday (June 3).

“I view the opposition’s efforts to sack me as the latest attempt to rescue all those who are currently suspected of crime. The slogan ‘the law applies equally to everyone’ actually gains key meaning at this moment,” reads the interior minister’s statement provided to TASR by Interior Ministry spokesperson Barbara Turosova.

The interior minister spoke about desperate efforts and attempts by the opposition that are “obviously an expression of nervousness over constant new revelations regarding the unfair practices of the previous government, about which many accused are now testifying.”

According to Mikulec, ex-premiers Peter Pellegrini and Robert Fico should instead consider accepting responsibility themselves following testimonies that “describe the era of their rule in a very open and clear manner.”