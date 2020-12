Bratislava, December 18 (TASR) – Investment Minister and chair of junior governing party For the People Veronika Remisova tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. She made the announcement on Facebook.

She was tested after Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLANO) earlier in the day announced a positive result of his test performed on Thursday. Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad (OLANO) was also tested positive later on Friday.

Agriculture Minister Jan Micovsky (OLANO) had a positive test a few days ago.