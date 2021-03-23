Justice Minister Kolikova Leaving Post, But Ready to Return to Ministry

Bratislava, March 23 (TASR) – Justice Minister Maria Kolikova (For the People) is stepping down from her post, For the People leader Veronika Remisova told a news conference on Tuesday.

“Minister Kolikova is leaving the Government,” said Remisova, adding that it’s Kolikova’s personal decision, which she doesn’t identify with. At the same time, Remisova admitted that she herself could resign. “If we see that the negotiations are leading nowhere, which I hope will not happen, I’ll announce my decision in a similar way to how minister Kolikova is announcing [hers] today,” added Remisova.

Kolikova is ready to return to the Justice Ministry, however. For the People caucus head Jana Zitnanska said that the party intends to support Kolikova as justice minister if the Government is reconstructed. The For the People party still hopes to preserve the four-member coalition.

Kolikova resigned from her post after Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) on Sunday (March 21) announced that he’s willing to leave the prime ministerial post and continue as a Cabinet member. His conditions included the resignation of Economy Minister Richard Sulik (SaS), who has already done so, plus the resignations of Kolikova, Parliamentary Vice-chair Juraj Seliga (both For the People) and parliamentary health committee chief Jana Bitto Ciganikova (SaS).