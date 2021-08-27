Kolikova: Not Only Me, But Everyone Must Be Disturbed by Kovarik Charges

Bratislava, August 27 (TASR) – Those who are behind the charges pressed against Police Corps President Peter Kovarik as well as those who are overseeing the case should appear in front of the public and explain the indictments, Justice Minister Maria Kolikova (For the People) stated on Friday.



“If they don’t; if the investigation lasts longer than it should, and if it’s accompanied by an information vacuum, there’ll be room for speculation, and we shouldn’t be surprised if there’s a political context to this. I’m not satisfied with this,” stated the minister, adding that she views the charges against the police chief as “a very serious matter”. “Not only me, but everyone else must be disturbed by this,” she remarked.

Bratislava Region Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday charged the incumbent police chief with misusing his powers and obstructing justice. According to the office, Kovarik obstructed the apprehension of and execution of all subsequent criminal proceedings against indicted individuals Matej Z. and Peter P.

The police chief has rejected the charges and filed a complaint against them, along with a complaint against the alleged bias of all the prosecutors at Bratislava Region Prosecutor’s Office.