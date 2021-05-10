Kolikova Survives No-confidence Vote, 51 MPs Voted for Her Ouster

Bratislava, May 10 (TASR) – Justice Minister Maria Kolikova (For the People) will remain in her post, as only 51 of the 117 MPs present for the no-confidence vote in her in Parliament on Monday night supported the opposition’s proposal.

Sixty-three MPs were against, two abstained from the vote, and one lawmaker didn’t vote.

In addition to opposition caucuses, coalition MP Martin Cepcek (OLaNO) voted for Kolikova’s removal from her post. The coalition parties Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), We Are Family, For the People and part of the OLaNO caucus were against her dismissal. Approximately half of the governing party wasn’t present at the vote, two OLaNO MPs abstained.

The motion for a no-confidence vote in Kolikova was tabled by the opposition’s Smer-SD. Party chair Robert Fico said that the reasons for this move were suspicions surrounding business activities of the minister and her family firm.

The vote came after a debate lasting all day. Almost 20 orators took the floor.