Kolikova: Veronika Remisova Ready to Take over For the People

Bratislava, June 12 (TASR) – Justice Minister Maria Kolikova (For the People) has stated for TASR that she views her party colleague Veronika Remisova as someone who is ready and has what it takes to take charge of the For the People party.

“I’ve noticed how much work, hard work, Veronika Remisova has done from the moment [current For the People leader] Andrej Kiska entrusted her with acting in his stead. In my opinion she’s been doing it very responsibly and scrupulously,” stated the minister. According to Kolikova, these facts show that Remisova, who’s currently For the People vice-chair, is ready to take the reins of the party.

However, Kolikova at the same time noted that the debate on the future party leader hasn’t been finished, mentioning party vice-chair Juraj Seliga as another potential candidate.

The minister stated that she herself definitely won’t run for the post. “I’m fully overloaded with all the issues concerning the reform of the judiciary. I’m not considering it,” she said.

For the People should elect its new leader at a congress due to be held in late July or early August. Current For the People head Andrej Kiska withdrew from politics shortly after the party made it into Parliament in the recent general election due to health reasons. Kiska hasn’t stated yet whether he intends to step down.