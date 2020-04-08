Kollar and Korcok Perturbed by Public Sulik-Matovic Tiff

Bratislava, April 8 (TASR) – Parliamentary Chair Boris Kollar (We Are Family) and new Foreign and European Affairs Minister Ivan Korcok (a SaS nominee) distance themselves from Wednesday’s back-and-forth on social media between Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) and Economy Minister Richard Sulik (SaS) over restrictive Easter holiday measures adopted to combat the further spread of the new coronavirus, TASR learnt on Wednesday.

Speaking in a similar vein, Parliamentary Vice-chair Juraj Seliga (For People) also urged his coalition partners to reconsider sending each other acerbic messages via the media.

Kollar stated that coalition partners don’t have to hold the same views on everything all the time, yet he doesn’t believe these differences of opinion should be debated via the media and social networks. “These things should never go out; it lends an impression of disharmony and that’s not really what’s happening here,” emphasised Kollar, adding that the right place for such debate is at sessions of the Coalition Council and the Government.

Kollar trusts that the Prime Minister made his decision based on information he was furnished by the crisis team and is confident that Matovic made the right choice. “I would begin to relax the measures after five days, but that’s just my private view,” he ventured.

Similarly, Korcok was less than happy to bear witness to verbal barbs traded by Matovic and Sulik. He accentuated that their clash is their private business, which shouldn’t escalate to a public war of words but stay behind closed doors. “I hope such tension won’t become a regular occurrence. But it also needs to be said that we really do live in extreme times,” he said.

“I’m convinced that no one intends to cause damage to anyone or hold anyone up. On the contrary, everyone is trying to do their jobs to the best of their ability,” stated Seliga, adding that the public needs a clear communication and a signal of unity in the fight against the new coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, Sulik took potshots on a social network at restrictive government measures. He claimed that the fight against the virus has turned into a fetish and called some specific measures ‘madness’. In his retort, Matovic reacted that some coalition members are playing their own selfish games and undermining the Government.