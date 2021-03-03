Kollar: Coalition to Continue Discussing Possible Cabinet Overhaul

Bratislava, March 3 (TASR) – The governing coalition will continue in talks on a possible Cabinet overhaul, said We Are Family chief and Parliamentary Chairman Boris Kollar after a meeting of the four coalition parties’ leaders on Wednesday evening.

A reconstruction of the Government has been advanced by two junior parties – Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) and For the People – after they expressed their displeasure with Prime Minister Igor Matovic’s (OLANO) purchase of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

“We certainly aren’t for putting the Government down or for an early election,” said Kollar. He said that there was no debate about replacing Matovic and declined to say whether Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLANO) has We Are Family’s support.

For the People chair Veronika Remisova, who’s the digitisation minister, described the situation one year after the last general election as serious, but stressed that “it’s in the partners’ interest to preserve the coalition”. She earlier in the day didn’t rule out a break-up of the coalition.

Meanwhile, SaS chief and Economy Minister Richard Sulik said that all government posts should be discussed vis-a-vis possible changes, including Matovic’s. “It doesn’t have anything to do with vaccines,” said Sulik, adding that Matovic doesn’t seem to be particularly capable of leading the Government.

Matovic didn’t speak to journalists after the Coalition Council session. He earlier called on Sulik and Remisova to stop politicking over the Russian vaccine and help him save people’s lives instead.