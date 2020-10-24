Kollar Injured in Serious Car Accident

Bratislava, October 24 (TASR) – Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) reported on Saturday at a press conference held in Namestovo (Zilina region) that Parliamentary Chair Boris Kollar (We Are Family) was injured on the same in a car crash in Bratislava.

“The parliamentary chair, as the second most senior representative of the state, had a serious car accident in Bratislava. He was injured along with his bodyguard and driver. We keep our fingers crossed for these three men so that the impact of the accident on their health is minimal,” said Matovic, adding that to his knowledge they didn’t violate traffic regulations.