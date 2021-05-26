Kollar: President and Premier Told Truth about Meeting at SIS

Bratislava, May 26 (TASR) – The most senior state representatives at the meeting in the building of the Slovak Intelligence Service (SIS) did not discuss active cases or ex-SIS head Vladimir P. [name abbreviated due to legal reasons], Parliamentary Chair Boris Kollar (We Are Family) said in response to the opposition’s statements, stressing that President Zuzana Caputova and Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) were telling the truth about the meeting.

Kollar confirmed the importance of some SIS information. However, he did not say whether the matters from the SIS meeting and the report he read to MPs concerned the former or the current government. He only said that these things happened over time. According to him, it was a matter of a very serious nature and it must be dealt with by competent authorities.

“I clearly informed in the plenary, and even in a factual note, I made it clear that both the president and the prime minister were telling the truth when they informed the public about what the SIS meeting was about,” said Kollar, declaring they did not debate active cases. He added that current SIS director Michal Alac also confirmed this in the plenary.

According to Kollar, the information is not a reason for the Government to resign, ruling out that the premier has anything to do with it. “He can’t interfere in the work of law enforcement bodies, he has nothing to do with it. This is up to law enforcement authorities, to the Interior Ministry Inspectorate. They have to deal with it and we as politicians shouldn’t get involved in this any more,” he stressed.