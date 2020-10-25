Kollar Sustains Neck Fracture, Convalescence to Last Several Weeks

Bratislava, October 25 (TASR) – Parliamentary Chair Boris Kollar (We Are Family) on Saturday suffered a fracture of his C2 vertebrae, but his condition has been stabilised and he’s currently being treated at Bratislava’s Kramare Hospital, TASR learnt on Sunday from Kollar’s spokeswoman Michaela Jurovcova.

According to Jurovcova, Kollar’s convalescence is set to last several weeks.

The parliamentary chair was injured on Saturday in a serious car crash in Bratislava. His chauffeur and bodyguard suffered injuries as well. The incident is being investigated by the police, but they haven’t provided the exact circumstances of the accident so far.