Kollar to Coalition Partners: Stop Behaving Like Children in Sandbox

Bratislava, March 3 (TASR) – Parliamentary Chair and head of We Are Family Boris Kollar on Wednesday called on his coalition partners to stop behaving like “little kids in a sandbox”, urging them to recall why the coalition was created and why they were elected by people in the first place.

According to Kollar, the coalition crisis won’t have any winners, only losers. In this regard, Kollar invited representatives of OLaNO, SaS and For the People for round-table talks in Parliament at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.