Kollar: We Are Family Won’t Support Amendment on Using COVID Passes

Bratislava, July 23 (TASR) – The junior coalition We Are Family party will not support in Parliament an amendment that is aimed at allowing vaccinations to be taken into account when introducing anti-COVID measures, party leader Boris Kollar told a press conference on Friday following a meeting of the We Are Family caucus.



Kollar said that he rejects moves that divide people into two categories, underlining that he himself has been vaccinated and calling on people to do the same. Kollar appealed to politicians and the media not to contribute to stirring up the public.

“We need to unite now. That’s why we’ve decided that we can’t allow ourselves to categorise people. We aren’t anti-vaxxers; I’ve been vaccinated and so has my family,” said Kollar. According to him, his party doesn’t support the so-called vaccination law partly because so far it’s only received promises from the Health Ministry that several PCR tests could be provided free of charge and that antigen tests could be available only for a handling fee.

The parliamentary chair further stated that his party is willing to support the draft only when there is “absolute equality” among people, underlining that no one should be forced to be vaccinated for economic reasons or otherwise. He pointed out that there are people who can’t be vaccinated for health reasons or have serious concerns, adding that such people shouldn’t be ridiculed, but must be understood.