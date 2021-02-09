Krajci: Situation with COVID Deteriorates Slightly, Vaccines Coming

Bratislava, February 9 (TASR) – The situation in Slovakia concerning the novel coronavirus has worsened slightly, with the reopening of schools in many areas expected to bring further deterioration, said Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLANO) at a weekly press conference on Tuesday.

The daily number of deaths from and with COVID-19 is now around 100, while the reproduction number is slightly above 1.

Fifteen districts are in the most-severe, black category: Partizanske, Dunajska Streda, Galanta, Snina, Nitra, Sala, Zlate Moravce, Revuca, Roznava, Banovce nad Bebravou, Nove Mesto nad Vahom, Hlohovec, Piestany, Trnava and Ziar nad Hronom. Most districts, 51, are in claret (the second-worst), while 13 districts are in red (the second-best) colour of alert.

Krajci also announced that starting this Saturday, Slovakia will vaccinate 40,000 selected teachers so that they can teach children in person at schools. The process will take place during weekends at 12 vaccination centres. At the same time, the minister reported that the vaccine from AstraZeneca will be used in Slovakia as of March 1 for teachers younger than 55. Non-teaching staff won’t be vaccinated for the time being.

According to the minister, Slovakia recently acquired 250,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, 210,000 doses from AstraZeneca and several tens of thousands from Moderna.