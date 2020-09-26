Krajci Tests Negative for Coronavirus: Slovakia Seeing Exponential Growth

Bratislava, September 26 (TASR) – Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) announced on Facebook on Saturday that he was tested negative for coronavirus, but he still feels sick and will stay at home to recuperate.

Feeling unwell, Krajci self-isolated earlier this week after meeting a person who was later tested positive for coronavirus.

Commenting on the 553 new positive tests recorded in Slovakia on Friday, Krajci said that the country has stepped beyond a critical limit, which is 40 new cases per 100,000 people in 14 days.

“It was exceeded a few days ago, with the R0 – which was 1.156 for several weeks – now being at 1.206. We’re now seeing exponential growth,” said Krajci, adding that it takes some 30 days for such developments being translated in hospitalisation figures.

Some hospitals have already begun transforming wards for an influx of infected patients, said Krajci.

“Sadly, it’s slipped from our grasp. Those who warned us that we should put the brakes on will now hopefully be listened to,” added the health minister.