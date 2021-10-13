Lengvarsky: Additional Funds Will Be Sent to Health Care, If Need Be

Bratislava, October 13 (TASR) – The Finance Ministry will release, if necessary, money for the health-care sector, as was planned in this year’s budget to pay for state policyholders, Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky (an OLaNO nominee) said following a tripartite meeting on Wednesday.



The amount is currently reduced by more than €232 million. The minister also talked about the possibility of additional funding for next year amounting to €220 million.

Lengvarsky emphasised that at the negotiations on Tuesday (October 12) they explained to the Finance Ministry the needs of the health-care sector. “I have the impression that there has been some agreement, and this was confirmed today at the meeting of the Economic and Social Council, when the reserve, which was created at the Finance Ministry, will serve the needs of the Health Ministry,” said the head of the Health Ministry.

Lengvarsky added that the main goal for next year will be stabilisation of medical staff. The minister claims that the current draft budget doesn’t reflect this requirement. He believes that a consensus will be reached in the next round of the talks on Wednesday evening.