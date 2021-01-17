Lockdown to Be Combined with Nine-day Countrywide Voluntary Testing

Bratislava, January 17 (TASR) – The curfew will be combined with one-time countrywide testing, Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) said following the extraordinary Government meeting held on Sunday, adding that the screening should be the basis for further targeted testing in individual districts.



Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) stated that the countrywide screening will be carried out between January 18-26. Testing will not be mandatory, however, Krajci said that the Government wants to ask people to be tested. “They can use various options where they can be tested either by antigen or PCR tests. We ask the local government for the help. We’ll assist them financially and materially, we’ll provide them with tests to ensure that their inhabitants can be tested,” added Krajci, making sure there are enough tests.

Krajci also said that the Government decided to extend the curfew until Sunday, February 7. The rules remain unchanged for the time being but following the countrywide screening from January 27 a negative PCR or antigen test will be a condition for people to go to work. The condition of a negative test will also apply if people want to be in nature but it won’t apply to young people under 15 years of age and seniors over 65 years of age. Further details will be set out in a decree.

The minister also noted that the testing in combination with another positive effect of the curfew will adjust the epidemiological conditions in such a way that from February 1 it will be possible to lift measures, including the opening of schools.

Matovic announced that the Government’s resolution was approved by all members of the Cabinet, with the exception of Vice-premier Veronika Remisova (For the People).