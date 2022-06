Kosice, June 19 (TASR) – Milan Majersky defended his post of Christian Democratice Movement (KDH) leader at a party congress in Kosice on Saturday, the extra-parliamentary party has reported.

Majersky had no rival candidate and obtained votes from the vast majority of the 298 delegates present. He’ll head the party for the next two years.

At the same time, Marian Caucik, Igor Janckulik and Tomas Merasicky each defended their posts of KDH vice-chairs.