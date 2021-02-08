Mantadory Self-isolation for Close Contacts Extended from 10 to 14 Days

Bratislava, February 8 (TASR) – The obligation to self-isolate after coming into contact with a coronavirus-positive person has been extended from ten days to 14 days as of Monday, the Public Health Authority has announced.

A person who has been in close contact with an infected individual will be eligible for testing no earlier than on the eighth day after the last contact. Nevertheless, even if the person has a negative test and has no symptoms, they’ll still have to stay in self-isolation for the full 14 days. If they develop symptoms, the length of their self-isolation will be decided by a doctor.